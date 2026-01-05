Fear and panic in Tehran! Will Donald Trump carry out his threats to the Islamic Republic

Tehran faces a narrow range of options for responding to a new wave of anti-government protests, complicated by open threats from US President Donald Trump and a show of force from Washington after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Iranian officials told "Reuters".

The day before US special forces detained Maduro and his wife on January 3 and took them to New York, Trump warned on social media that the United States "will come to the rescue" if Iranian authorities use violence against protesters who have taken to the streets since December 28. Rights groups say at least 17 people have died in a week.

Iran's options are further constrained by a severe economic crisis and the aftermath of a 12-day war in June, when US-backed Israel struck Iranian nuclear facilities. "The dual pressures leave the leadership caught between public anger and growing threats from Washington, with high risks on either side," said an Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity. Another official added that after US actions in Venezuela, Tehran fears Iran could be "the next victim."

The protests, which began in Tehran and spread to parts of western and southern Iran, are smaller than the unrest in 2022-23 following the death of Mahsa Amini, but have quickly morphed from economic demands to political slogans such as "Down with the Islamic Republic" and "Death to the dictator" - a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The authorities are trying to balance dialogue on economic demands with a tough response to some of the demonstrations. According to official figures, two security officials have been killed and more than a dozen injured. Khamenei blamed "enemies of the Islamic Republic" for the unrest and warned that "rebels must be put in their place".

Iran has condemned US actions in Venezuela and Trump's statements. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said such interventions constitute "incitement to violence and terrorism".

Economic discontent remains the main driver of the protests. The rial has lost about half its value in 2025, and inflation reached 42.5% in December. President Massoud Pezeshkian has promised reforms and announced that starting January 10, the government will provide a monthly electronic loan of 10 million rials (about $7) for food - a modest but significant aid for households with incomes of about $150 per month.