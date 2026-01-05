Venezuela's Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez was officially sworn in as the country's interim head of state on Saturday, while President Nicolas Maduro was on trial in New York on drug-related charges after the Trump administration removed him from power following a spectacular military operation over the weekend, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Rodriguez, 56, a labor lawyer known for her ties to the private sector and her loyalty to the ruling party, was sworn in before her brother Jorge, who is the speaker of the national legislature.

"I feel pain because of the kidnapping of two heroes who are hostages in the United States. "I also have the honor to take the oath on behalf of all Venezuelans," said Rodriguez, who was Maduro's vice president.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court ordered her to assume the duties of head of state for 90 days, and the army gave her support on Sunday.

Jorge Rodriguez was also sworn in earlier today, after the National Assembly convened for the first time since elections in May.

Only a small number of the 283 deputies identify as opposition members - most of the opposition, especially the faction led by this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, boycotted the vote.

The only lawmaker not present today was first lady Celia Flores, who is in US custody.