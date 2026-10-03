The New York Times: Russian Strikes on Dnieper Bridges Threaten Kiev with Logistical Nightmare

Russia has added a new critical target to its rapidly growing list of bombings against Ukrainian infrastructure, hitting Kiev bridges six times in three days. The capital’s North and South bridges were among those hit. All facilities are still standing, but the damage and the constant threat of new air strikes have forced local authorities to limit or completely stop traffic on five of the six main bridges in the Ukrainian capital, The New York Times reports.

The paralysis of facilities over the Dnieper River has blocked traffic and affected the lives of more than a million residents of the mainly eastern bank who travel daily to the western bank, where the main state institutions and business centers are located.

In recent weeks, Moscow's air strikes have expanded and now include logistics warehouses, railway junctions, data centers, medical facilities and industrial enterprises, combined with increased pressure on the power grid before the coming winter.

According to Ukrainian officials and military analysts, Russia's main goal is to paralyze the Ukrainian economy, cut off supplies to the front and break the public's will to resist. Due to the lack of air defense systems and Moscow's growing arsenal of jet drones, the country is increasingly vulnerable.

The capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, commented on the situation to the publication:

"The enemy is destroying Kiev. It is no longer possible to pretend that we can live as in peacetime.'.

According to The New York Times, Klitschko's statement reflects the change in the mood of the local population, as the period of relative safety in the capital has now ended, and the constant sirens and attacks are forcing more and more people to consider moving west for the winter months.

Threat of complete logistical isolation

Demolishing massive concrete bridges requires multiple precise hits, but even partial damage to the supporting structures can require their prolonged closure. In such a scenario, Ukraine would face a logistical nightmare, as the bridges in Kiev are the main artery for transporting food, goods and military equipment across the Dnieper River that divides the country.

Alternative routes are extremely limited — the only other road bridge in the north is outside the city, and the closest in the south is 145 kilometers away (about 2.5 hours by car) and is at additional risk due to its proximity to the southern front.

At the same time, Ukrainian defense companies are urgently developing a new generation of interceptors to counter new Russian jet drones, which are increasingly able to overcome Kiev's air defenses.

Source: www.focus-news.net