Portugal investigates use of Azores base by US in strikes against Iran

Portuguese prosecutors have launched an investigation into the legality of the permission given by the US government to use the "Lajes" air base in the Azores during the conflict with Iran, 'Reuters" reported.

The investigation was launched after a signal from lawmakers from the opposition "Left Bloc" party, the Portuguese Attorney General's Office said on Saturday, without providing further details.

The decision of the center-right government in Lisbon to allow several transit flights of the US armed forces through "Lajes" sparked a political dispute in the country over Portugal's role in operations related to the conflict with Iran.

The case also attracted additional attention because of the different position of neighboring Spain, which did not allow such use on its territory.

There is a long-standing agreement between Portugal and the United States that allows Washington to use the "Lajes" base without prior permission in peacetime. However, after the start of hostilities, its use requires the explicit approval of the Portuguese authorities.

It was precisely such permission that was granted by the government in Lisbon for American transit flights.

In April, "Left Bloc" asked the prosecutor's office to investigate the case, with the party describing the use of the base by the US as a "gross violation of international law".

The Portuguese Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the investigation that has been launched.

Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel had previously rejected claims that the country had become a party to the conflict. According to him, the use of "Lajes" was in accordance with international law.

Rangel said that permission was given only after Washington assured Lisbon that the operations would be defensive in nature, necessary and proportionate and would be directed only against military targets.

The launch of a prosecutor's investigation does not in itself mean that the prosecutor's office has found a violation. Portuguese prosecutors are bound by the principle of legality, which requires them to investigate allegations of crimes or other violations when there is sufficient evidence to do so.

The "Lajes" air base is located on the island of Terceira in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean. It has strategic importance as a transit point between North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

US forces use the base under a bilateral defense agreement dating back to 1951. "Lajes" is also home to the 65th Air Base Wing of the US Air Force, which provides support for US, NATO and allied operations.

Source: news.bg