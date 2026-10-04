Trump promises $5,000 if Republicans win

US President Donald Trump has promised $5,000 to every adult American citizen if Republicans win the House and Senate in the November 2026 midterm elections.

“If Republicans win the House and Senate, I will give every adult citizen of the United States $5,000“, Trump said. He called the promised payment the “Trump dividend”.

Trump linked the money to tariff revenue

The US president said that Republicans could implement the plan because of tariff revenue and the country's economic growth.

“Republicans can do it, and Democrats can't because we get huge amounts of tariff revenue and we're achieving record economic success,” Trump said.

He estimated the value of the promised dividend at approximately $1 trillion and said that over the past 15 months, $21 trillion in investments have been directed to the United States.

The payment would require congressional approval

According to estimates by The Associated Press, the payment of $5,000 to all adult American citizens would cost more than $1 trillion. Such a program would require congressional approval, meaning the promise is not an automatic payment.

Trump also recalled the one-time payment of $1,776, which he said was provided to American service members. “Everybody got their money. I did it and I will do it again,” the president said.

The president warned of consequences if the Democrats won

Trump said that a victory for the Democrats would lead to higher taxes and a worsening of the economic situation. He made a direct reference to the Great Depression of 1929.

“If the Democrats win, you will have an economic depression similar to that of 1929. If the Republicans win, each of you will have $5,000 in your pocket,“ he said.

The US midterm elections will be held on November 3, 2026. They will elect the entire composition of the House of Representatives, as well as some members of the Senate. The result will depend on whether the Republicans will retain control of both chambers of Congress.

Sources: Focus