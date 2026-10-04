Zelensky: Our missile, which can reach Moscow, will be ready in the fall

The Ukrainian FP-9 ballistic missile, which the manufacturer Fire Point claims can reach Moscow, will be ready in the fall. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Reuters, quoted by „Ukrainska Pravda“.

Zelensky said that he personally spoke with the management of Fire Point to insist that work on the missile with a longer range be accelerated.

„I told them: „Where is my FP-9?“. We need the FP-9. "And I am confident that the FP-9 will be ready this fall," the Ukrainian president said.

The statement comes days after Ukraine announced the first combat use of its own ballistic missile. It is the FP-7, whose stated range is about 250 kilometers. No specific technical parameters have been published for the FP-9, and the ability to hit targets in Moscow is presented as a statement by the manufacturer.

Ukraine is looking for new means against drones

Zelensky also reported that Ukrainian F-16 and MiG fighters have shot down about 60% of Russian jet drones. However, according to him, the reserves of 20-millimeter ammunition for the aircraft are almost exhausted.

Therefore, Kiev is urgently working on other solutions, including strengthening its capabilities for radio-electronic jamming. The first batch of small and cheap air defense missiles designed to shoot down the new Russian "Shahed" drones is expected in the second half of October.

Ukraine is also developing five models of interceptors against the jet versions of the "Shahed". After a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, Zelensky indicated that tests of two of the models have shown about a 30% success rate.

“We will have to increase the scale. I hope that thanks to all these measures and all these elements we will find a way out“, Zelensky said.

Thus, two directions are developing simultaneously - our own missile program with a longer range and cheaper means of air defense against massive drone attacks. The next announced deadline is the second half of October, when the delivery of the first small air defense missiles is expected.

Sources: Reuters