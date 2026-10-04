Russian drones attacked Kiev, fire broke out

Russian drones attacked Kiev repeatedly on the night of October 4. During one of the attacks in the Desnyansky district, a fire broke out on the territory of a non-residential building.

“In the Desnyansky district, as a result of falling debris, a fire broke out on the territory of a non-residential building“, the Kiev City Military Administration reported. The information was quoted by “Ukrainskaya Pravda“.

During the night, an air raid alert was issued four times in Kiev due to the threat of unmanned aerial vehicles. The statement does not provide any information about the number of dead or injured, nor does it specify the amount of material damage.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda