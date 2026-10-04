Drones hit cars in Kharkiv region, there are casualties

Drones hit civilian cars in several settlements of Kharkiv region, with two people killed and one injured in the attacks. The casualties were registered in the villages of Shestakovo and Maslii.

A Russian drone hit a civilian car in Shestakovo. A 35-year-old woman died, and a 39-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital. “A hit by an enemy drone into a civilian car was registered in the village of Shestakovo“, said the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, Oleg Sinegubov. According to him, the victim received medical care at a medical facility.

Driver killed in hit near bus stop

Around 09:00, an FPV drone hit another car in the village of Maslii, near a bus stop. According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the driver of the vehicle died in the attack. No information was provided about other victims of this attack.

Two private properties were damaged in Dergachi in the evening after an attack with an FPV drone. Earlier in the day, four more cars were damaged in the village of Lesnoye, on the territory of the “Feldman“ ecopark.

The Kharkiv region is often the target of Russian air strikes due to its proximity to the border and active hostilities in the region. The published information does not provide additional information about the condition of the injured man, nor details about the identities of the deceased.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda