US Marine Arrested for Murder in Okinawa

A 20-year-old US Marine has been arrested in the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa on suspicion of robbing and murdering a 39-year-old local woman. Her body was found in a hotel room in the Wakasa district of Naha city, Japanese media reported, citing police.

The detainee is a serviceman from the US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. Police suspect that between 2:10 and 4:15 on October 3, he killed the woman and took her wallet and backpack. The body was found around 4:30 after the hotel reported that the woman was unconscious. She was later pronounced dead.

Cameras showed the two entered together

According to investigators, security camera footage showed the suspect and the woman entering the room together. The man was then filmed leaving alone, with the woman's belongings missing. Police have begun searching for him as someone who may have information about the incident.

The serviceman was found late on October 3 in an entertainment district in Okinawa City. He was questioned by officers and then taken into custody. According to Japanese police, he denied the accusation, saying: "I don't know anything." Investigators are continuing to investigate the cause of death, the manner of the murder and all the circumstances surrounding the crime.

The case once again raises the question of American bases

Okinawa is the center of the American military presence in Japan. According to the Japanese Ministry of Defense, about 70.3% of the territories and facilities used exclusively by American forces in the country are concentrated in the prefecture, which occupies about 0.6% of Japanese territory. The island is also home to Kadena Air Base - the largest US Air Force base in the Pacific.

Crimes attributed to American servicemen, including cases of sexual assault, have repeatedly sparked protests and public discontent among local residents. Okinawan authorities have been pushing for years to reduce the burden of US bases and for stricter measures to prevent violations.

The detainee remains a suspect, and his guilt has not been established by a court. Japanese police will continue the investigation in coordination with US military authorities.

Sources: Kyodo, TV Asahi, Okinawa TV