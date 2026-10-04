The "United List" party of Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs has won the parliamentary elections according to preliminary results. With 989 out of 1,059 polling stations counted, the party received 35.44% of the votes and 41 seats in advance. The final distribution will be confirmed after the counting is completed and the results are officially confirmed.

In second place is "Latvia First" with 13.215% and 17 seats. "Sovereign Power/Union of Young Latvians" receives 11.732% and 15 seats, the National Unity – 9.088% and 11 seats, the “Progressives“ – 7.240% and 9 seats, and the “New Unity“ – 6.178% and 7 mandates.

According to preliminary data, six political forces enter the parliament. The “United List“ will have to look for partners to form a governing majority. Kulbergs said he expects to retain the prime minister's post, but first he must receive a proposal from the president to form a new government.

Kulbergs: NATO's Eastern Flank is Stronger Than Ever

After the elections, Kulbergs said that NATO's Eastern Flank countries have shown a willingness to invest more in defense.

„We are stronger than ever. NATO's Eastern Flank has shown that we invest more in defense than almost anyone in Europe“, said Andris Kulbergs.

According to him, the countries in the region need more active support from the rest of Europe, since higher defense spending is also financed with borrowed funds. Kulbergs pointed out that a strong economy is necessary to maintain a secure border for the European Union.

The Latvian prime minister also rejected the possibility of restoring economic ties with Russia. He said that such relations could bring additional income, but at the same time increase Latvia's dependence on Moscow.

Coalition remains the next test

Kulbergs ruled out a coalition with “Sovereign Power“ and “Latvia First“, which he described as pro-Russian because of their positions on opening the border and restoring trade with Russia. “United List“ will have to talk to other parliamentary forces to secure support for a new cabinet.

The Central Election Commission must approve the final results no later than October 19. Until then, the mandates and composition of the future ruling majority remain preliminary.

Sources: RBC, LSM