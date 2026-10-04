Flydubai Captain: Co-pilot prayed and attacked me

The co-pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073 stepped aside to pray and a few minutes later attacked the captain in the cockpit. This was what Captain Smith Machar told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation, the recording of which was published by the Prime Minister's Office.

„While he prayed, out of respect, I looked ahead and did not turn around. "Suddenly, after about four or five minutes, they hit me hard on the back of the head," Machar said.

According to him, he initially thought there was a problem with the plane, but after a series of blows he realized that the attack was coming from the co-pilot. Machar said that after the first blows he could barely see, fell to the floor and felt the plane start to lose altitude.

The captain managed to get up and open the cabin door. Passengers and other flight crew members got inside and helped control the situation. The plane sent a distress signal, as well as a code used in case of unlawful interference or an attempted hijacking.

The plane made an emergency landing in Tabuk

The incident occurred on September 30 during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to published data, the Boeing 737 began a sharp descent from about 10,000 meters to approximately 5,000 meters before control was restored. The machine was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia and landed there safely. Later, the passengers continued their journey to Israel.

The airline Flydubai reported that the plane was secured by crew members who were on board and that the route was changed due to the emergency situation. Earlier, Israeli officials said that the co-pilot attacked the captain and attempted to crash the plane.

UAE Public Prosecutor's Office Investigates Terrorist Act

The Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Saif al-Shamsi, said that a preliminary investigation had established an attempt to commit a terrorist act. According to the prosecutor's office, the co-pilot attacked the captain with a crash axe and tried to take control of the plane. Authorities said the motives, circumstances and possible connections of the attacker are still being clarified, and the final results will be announced after the procedures are completed.

The American television station ABC News, citing its sources, identified the alleged attacker as 29-year-old Omani citizen Hamam al-Hamami. According to the media, extremist materials were found at Oman Air in 2024, after which he continued to work in an administrative position. On October 1, the man was transferred from Saudi Arabia to the UAE. This information has not been confirmed in an official statement with his name.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities still trying to figure out how the attack began, what the motives were, and how the co-pilot gained access to the emergency vehicle in the cockpit.

Sources: Reuters