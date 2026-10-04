United States President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his position that the country is experiencing its Golden Age, AP writes.

In his speech at a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Trump insisted that "the radical left in America has brought us America's dark age". "What we've accomplished in a little over a year is incredible," he stressed. "We are the most prosperous country in the entire world."

"Our nation is doing better now than it has ever done, and the fake news, like CNN... they don't want to write about it," Trump said, insisting that his administration had achieved 81 records in various areas of the economy.