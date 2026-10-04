Yemeni Air Force Kills Houthi Missile Specialist

A civil war has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014 between the Houthis and government forces supported by Saudi Arabia.

In July, the rebels announced the imposition of a naval blockade on the kingdom, then attacked several of its oil tankers. tanker.

In early August, the "Ansar Allah" movement launched an offensive in the southwestern part of Yemen, and on September 10-11 established control over the port city of Moha and the territories that have access to the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.