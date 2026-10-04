Yemeni Air Force Kills Houthi Missile Specialist

Yemen's Air Force Strikes Houthi Rebel Positions from the "Ansar Allah" Movement in the country's capital Sanaa.
Two ballistic missile launchers were destroyed, Al Arabiya reported.
The television station cited its sources.
In an airstrike in the Nukum Mountain area, Rabia Jalal Abu Turab, a Houthi missile systems specialist, was killed.
This attack is part of a large-scale campaign by government forces aimed at destroying weapons depots and undermining the Houthis' missile potential.
A civil war has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014 between the Houthis and government forces supported by Saudi Arabia.
In July, the rebels announced the imposition of a naval blockade on the kingdom, then attacked several of its oil tankers. tanker. In early August, the "Ansar Allah" movement launched an offensive in the southwestern part of Yemen, and on September 10-11 established control over the port city of Moha and the territories that have access to the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.
Two ballistic missile launchers were destroyed, Al Arabiya reported.
The television station cited its sources.
In an airstrike in the Nukum Mountain area, Rabia Jalal Abu Turab, a Houthi missile systems specialist, was killed.
This attack is part of a large-scale campaign by government forces aimed at destroying weapons depots and undermining the Houthis' missile potential.
A civil war has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014 between the Houthis and government forces supported by Saudi Arabia.
In July, the rebels announced the imposition of a naval blockade on the kingdom, then attacked several of its oil tankers. tanker. In early August, the "Ansar Allah" movement launched an offensive in the southwestern part of Yemen, and on September 10-11 established control over the port city of Moha and the territories that have access to the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.
A civil war has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014 between the Houthis and government forces supported by Saudi Arabia.
In July, the rebels announced the imposition of a naval blockade on the kingdom, then attacked several of its oil tankers. tanker.
In early August, the "Ansar Allah" movement launched an offensive in the southwestern part of Yemen, and on September 10-11 established control over the port city of Moha and the territories that have access to the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.