Scandal in Paris! Marine Le Pen defends Bardella

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said in a statement published on Saturday that she has full confidence in her closest ally Jordan Bardella, whom an investigative news website has accused of anti-Semitic comments made in 2013, AFP reported.

"I have full confidence in Jordan", Le Pen said in a brief statement published by the newspaper "La Tribune Dimanche".

Bardella, who is expected to become prime minister if Le Pen wins the presidential election, denied the allegations.

The scandal comes as Bardella's far-right National Rally party, whose presidential candidate Marine Le Pen leads in polls ahead of next year's election, seeks to clean up her racist image and build close ties with Israel.