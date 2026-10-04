Saudi Arabia and Yemen are preparing a military operation against the Houthis! The Pentagon is currently refraining

Saudi Arabia and the forces of the internationally recognized government of Yemen are preparing to soon take offensive action against the "Ansar Allah" movement (Houthi), writes Axios, citing its sources.

"According to two US officials, Saudi Arabia and Yemeni government forces are planning a large-scale counteroffensive against the Houthis in the coming days to push them out of areas along the Red Sea coast, from where they can control the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait," the portal reported.

An anonymous US government official told the portal that the Saudi authorities had been planning the operation for weeks, and the leadership gave the green light for it a few days ago. It will involve ground units of the Yemeni troops with the support of the Saudi Arabian Air Force.

On Thursday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Pentagon chief Pete Hegsett to inform him of the planned operation and request air support.

According to Axios, the United States has repeatedly rejected Riyadh's calls to participate in the airstrikes.

However, American officials noted that this approach could change depending on the course of the operation. A US official told the portal that the Americans "will not strike for now".

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) noted that bombing in Yemen would divert the military's attention from actions against Iran.

At the same time, according to US officials, the US is providing the kingdom with other assistance, mainly in the field of intelligence and selecting targets for strikes.