Russian Army: We hit a cargo ship near Odessa carrying military equipment

Russia reported that last night it hit a cargo ship east of Odessa, which Moscow said was carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said, quoted by Reuters.

According to the ministry, Russian drones also hit a logistics center of the "Novaya Poshta" company in Chernomorsk, as well as a data center in Odessa. The ministry did not specify when exactly these strikes were carried out.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 559 Ukrainian drones yesterday evening and this morning. According to him, the drones were shot down over several Russian regions, as well as over the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Source: www.bta.bg