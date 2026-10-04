Russian military strikes Kiev with drones after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives in Ukrainian capital

A Russian drone attack on Kiev has sparked alarm after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a strike had been carried out on the roadway of the Northern Bridge. According to Klitschko, debris from a downed flying object had fallen onto the roof of a residential building.

Yesterday, he again reported an attack on the Northern Bridge in Kiev.

Air raid warnings were also issued in other parts of Ukraine. Authorities in the northeastern Sumy region reported five people injured in a Russian air bomb attack that hit a residential building.

Merz arrived in Kiev by train this morning. Before the visit, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned Europeans not to travel to Ukraine and not to stay on its territory.

During the visit, the German Chancellor intends to confirm Berlin's further support for Ukraine, including by providing drones designed to counter Russian drones.

Germany has been among Ukraine's main supporters since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had attacked targets on Russian territory with hundreds of drones.

Source: www.bta.bg