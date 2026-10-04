Zelensky responds to Kremlin threats: We are hitting Russian refineries!

Ukraine will step up its strikes on Russian oil refineries in response to Moscow's change in tactics and increased attacks on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, quoted by "Reuters".

He stressed that Kiev will not respond in the same way with indiscriminate attacks on civilian objects.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian intelligence has received documents showing that Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a "new doctrine" to significantly expand the range of targets before winter sets in.

"We have seen the documents and we know that they allow them to attack infrastructure, logistics, roads, schools, hospitals, to put pressure on people to leave the capital, to leave different cities," Zelensky said. "This is the purpose of the operation."

His claim about the content of the Russian documents could not be independently verified.

The Kremlin was not immediately available for comment on Saturday. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced earlier that Moscow would continue to systematically strike Kiev and other Ukrainian cities, which it described as retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russia.

Moscow also issued a warning to foreign citizens, including diplomats, to leave Kiev.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately attacking the civilian population.

Kiev will respond with strikes on the Russian oil sector

Zelensky said that Ukraine would respond to the intensified Russian campaign by putting Russia's oil infrastructure first, which Kiev says provides revenue to finance the war.

"We must respond with everything we can. We must respond to their attacks on our energy with their energy. First of all, oil refineries - what brings them money for this war," the Ukrainian president said.

"But, of course, we will not respond like them against any civilian objects," he added.

Over the past week, Kiev has been subjected to continuous Russian attacks with missiles and drones against energy and telecommunications infrastructure, automobile and railway facilities. For the first time, bridges over the Dnieper River were attacked, connecting the eastern and western parts of the Ukrainian capital.

At the same time, Ukraine continues its drone campaign against Russian oil refineries and other energy facilities.

US President Donald Trump last month called on Kiev to refrain from strikes on Russian oil facilities because of their impact on global diesel prices.

However, Zelensky said that he saw no signs of Moscow showing interest in peace talks or in ending mutual attacks on energy infrastructure.

Zelensky announced a Ukrainian offensive in Donbas

The Ukrainian president also announced that in the ongoing counteroffensive codenamed "Vivaldi" Ukrainian forces have regained about 140 square kilometers of territory in eastern Donbas.

Russia has been demanding control of all of Donbas as one of its conditions for a peace deal.

The Trump administration has been trying in recent weeks to revive diplomatic efforts to end the war. The United States has proposed a new round of trilateral talks in the coming weeks in the United Arab Emirates, but Zelensky said no exact date or location for technical-level talks had yet been set.

After Washington invited Putin to the G20 summit in Miami in December and U.S. officials discussed possible economic deals with Russia, Zelensky urged the United States not to normalize relations with Moscow before peace is achieved.

The Ukrainian president has said he is ready to meet with Putin for peace talks at the G20 summit.

"It is not fair to just normalize relations," Zelensky said. According to him, the possible restoration of Russia's economic and diplomatic ties with the West should be tied to an end to the war.

Ukraine expects a severe winter

Ukrainian authorities warn that Russia has stockpiled hundreds of ballistic missiles ahead of an expected new winter campaign against electricity and water supply infrastructure.

An additional problem for Ukrainian air defense is the new, faster jet versions of the "Shahed" drones. According to Zelensky, Ukraine is currently forced to actively use F-16 and MiG fighter jets, which shoot down about 60% of these drones.

However, stocks of 20-mm ammunition for aircraft are decreasing.

Kiev is working on other countermeasures, including electronic warfare systems and new interceptor drones. Zelensky said that in the second half of October, Ukraine expects the first delivery of small and relatively inexpensive anti-aircraft missiles designed to combat the new jet drones.

Five models of Ukrainian interceptor drones are also being developed. Tests of two of them so far show a success rate of about 30%.

Kiev is developing a missile with a longer range

Ukraine also announced this week the first combat use of its own FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of about 250 kilometers.

Zelensky said that he had insisted that the manufacturer Fire Point accelerate work on the longer-range FP-9 missile, which the company claims will be able to reach Moscow.

"I told them: where is my FP-9? We need FP-9. And FP-9 will be ready this fall, I'm sure," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also announced that after talks with European representatives in Brussels, Kiev has secured funding for orders for drones needed to continue military operations in early 2027.

Ukraine and its European partners are also working to cover a $27 billion shortfall in the Ukrainian defense budget. According to Zelensky, the plan includes redirecting Ukrainian budget funds, bilateral assistance, and using funds from a 90 billion euro European loan for Ukraine planned for next year.

Source: news.bg