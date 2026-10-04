Flooding in Catalonia! Two people dead, one missing

Two people have died and another is missing after heavy rains and flooding in the Spanish autonomous region of Catalonia, local authorities said, Reuters reported.

The head of the regional government, Salvador Illa, confirmed the death of a man after a wall collapsed in the town of Tordera, north of Barcelona. Another person died in Montmelo del Vallès, firefighters said, and rescue services were searching for a missing person in the town of Pineda de Mar, 52 kilometers north of Barcelona.

Catalan authorities issued a red code for dangerous weather conditions and urged people to stay indoors from 8:00 p.m. Bulgarian time yesterday until 4:00 p.m. today due to fears that a "mini-hurricane" could hit the northeastern part of the region. More heavy rain is expected.

After yesterday's heavy rains, homes were flooded and cars were left underwater in Bellvitge and Corneja, near Barcelona.

Yesterday, flights were canceled or delayed at Barcelona airport, reports the newspaper "La Vanguardia".

Source: www.bta.bg