Dmitry Medvedev: Iranian people are united and determined to defend their independence

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that he believes that the Iranian people are deeply united and determined to defend their independence, Press TV reports.

In an interview with Iranian Radio and Television, he stressed that strategic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran continues to develop actively in the spheres of nuclear energy, the oil industry, trade and agriculture.

Medvedev noted that the atmosphere in the Iranian capital during the mourning events for the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is a vivid demonstration of national cohesion. The former Russian president (2008-2012) revealed that he arrived in Tehran on the personal orders of President Vladimir Putin to pay tribute to the memory of the ayatollah.

Source: www.focus-news.net