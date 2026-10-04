Russia's warnings that its entire arsenal will be used in the event of a blockade of Kaliningrad are not a threat, but a clarification of Russia's position. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, TASS news agency reports.

"This is a Russian region and if there is any threat, and we have heard many such statements from the heads of state in Poland and other countries, Russia will use its entire arsenal of weapons. "This is not a threat at all," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

His statement comes amid another escalation of tensions between Russia and the Alliance over the strategic enclave located between Poland and Lithuania.

Le Figaro reported earlier that NATO officials condemned the “irresponsible nuclear rhetoric” of Moscow, contained in an official document sent by Russia to representatives of the Alliance, condemning the “provocations“.

NATO spokeswoman Alison Hart confirmed receipt of it and said: “We strongly condemn the threat of use of force, including any irresponsible nuclear rhetoric.“

NATO's reaction was provoked by a document from the Russian embassy in Brussels expressing concern about possible actions against the Kaliningrad region, as well as a statement from the Russian embassy in London on Telegram.

"Those who support plans to blockade Kaliningrad or strike it should have no illusions about the consequences. Any military action by Britain or NATO against Russian territory will be met with retaliatory measures using all means at Russia's disposal, including nuclear weapons, the statement said.

Peskov also compared the reaction to these words with the perception of Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech in Munich. According to him, it was also perceived as a threat, although it was a warning. The spokesman also stressed that the Russian side did not mention the use of nuclear weapons, as it is presented in the West.

Source: www.focus-news.net