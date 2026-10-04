A large fire broke out at a campsite near Lake Garda VIDEO

A large fire broke out this morning at a campsite near Lake Garda in northern Italy. At least one person was injured, and the fire affected 20 bungalows, several cars and some of the vegetation in the area.

Four German firefighters who were on holiday in Italy also participated in the extinguishing. They joined the action together with local firefighting teams.

The information was reported by Agence France-Presse, which refers to the local fire service and local authorities. The cause of the fire was not specified, and no further details were provided about the injured man's condition.

Sources: BTA