UAE gave Israel details of Flydubai crew before flight

The United Arab Emirates authorities have handed over to Israel a list of passengers and crew on a Flydubai flight before its takeoff. The data included the names and nationalities of the crew members, but Israeli authorities did not raise a risk alert for any passengers or crew members, the Associated Press reported, citing regional officials.

This is a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, which made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. There were 182 people on board. According to UAE authorities, the co-pilot, an Omani citizen, attacked the Indian commander with the emergency axe in the cockpit and tried to take control of the plane.

The commander managed to open the cabin door, after which passengers and others on board helped to neutralize the attacker. All passengers survived. UAE authorities have described the incident as a terrorist attack, but the motives and the entire sequence of events are still being clarified.

Co-pilot subject to restrictions in Oman

The Omani co-pilot has been suspended from flying for the country's national airline due to concerns related to his extremist views. It is not clear how he was allowed to fly to Israel, given that Oman does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there have long been agreements between Israel and foreign airlines that pilots from countries without diplomatic relations with Israel will not fly to the country. According to regional representatives, however, the crew list was submitted in advance and included the pilots' citizenship.

Israel's Shin Bet internal security service indicated that the Ministry of Transport is responsible for checking passenger lists on foreign flights. Transport Minister Miri Regev denied responsibility and said the ministry had not received a passenger list or a risk warning.

Aviation security lapses investigated

The case has sparked controversy among Israeli institutions over who should have screened the crew and how the information about Omani citizenship did not lead to the suspension or change of the flight crew.

“In aviation security, we obviously want background checks to be as thorough as possible. But there are serious limitations to cross-border checks because of differences between countries and limited information sharing,“ said aviation security expert Philip Baum.

Flydubai has suspended flights to and from Israel while the investigation continues. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investigating the actions of the crew, the motives of the co-pilot and any shortcomings in allowing him to board the flight. An Israeli parliamentary committee will examine security procedures for international flights and the division of responsibilities between transportation and intelligence services.

Sources: The Times of Israel