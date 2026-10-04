Netanyahu orders security review of flights to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a review of security measures for international flights to Israel. The decision comes after an incident this week involving a Flydubai flight.

Netanyahu has tasked National Security Council head Shmuel Ben Ezra to appoint a person responsible for a thorough review of all aspects related to the security of foreign civilian flights to Israel.

All aspects of security will be reviewed

“Netanyahu has tasked National Security Council head Shmuel Ben Ezra to appoint a person responsible for a thorough review of all aspects related to the security of foreign civilian flights to Israel,“ the Israeli prime minister's office said in a statement.

The statement did not provide further details about the nature of the Flydubai incident, nor did it specify when the review would be completed or what specific changes to security measures might be made. follow.

Sources: BTA