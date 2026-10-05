Andreas Babler steps down as SPD leader

The leader of the Austrian Social Democratic Party (SPD) and vice chancellor of Austria, Andreas Babler, has announced that he is gradually stepping down from his positions. The decision was announced after a four-hour crisis meeting with the party's federal leadership and provincial party leaders.

Babler will remain vice chancellor at least until the end of the year. After that, the position is to be taken over by Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer, who is recovering from cancer. Babler specified that he could retain his ministerial post for housing, art, culture, media and sports if requested by Marterbauer.

Change also at the top of the Social Democrats

A change at the top of the SPD is expected in early 2027. Until a new leadership is elected, the party will initially be represented by parliamentary group chairman Philipp Kucher and women's organization chairwoman Eva-Maria Holzleitner.

“When I took over as party chairman, I promised myself to be different, not to put my personal interests first, but to put the good of the movement above everything else,“ said Bäbler.

He described his decision as voluntary and said his resignation could help unite the party, which has been torn apart by internal political disputes.

Warnings of government instability

According to Austrian radio and television ORF, the change in the leadership of the SPD is likely to affect the federal government. "In any case, this is not helping," said Markus Wallner, chairman of the Austrian state governors' conference.

The governor of Vorarlberg warned that the federal government's ability to act was being tested. He said he was counting on the chancellor and state leaders to ensure stability.

The opposition Austrian Freedom Party is using the crisis to renew its call for early elections. The party's secretary general, Michael Schnedlitz, said that in its current state, the SPD was unacceptable as part of the federal government and was "paralyzing the entire country."

Sources: BTA, ORF