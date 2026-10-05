Sibiga: Russian campaign to intimidate diplomats has failed

The Russian campaign to intimidate the diplomatic corps in Kiev has failed and the attempt is being repeated without success, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga said. He thanked foreign diplomats who remain in the Ukrainian capital and continue to work despite warnings from Moscow.

“This campaign failed six months ago and is failing again“, Sibiga wrote on the social network X. He stressed that diplomats continue to work in Ukraine “in these difficult times“ and do not give in to Russian threats.

Moscow urges foreign diplomats to leave Kiev

The Russian Foreign Ministry has recommended that foreign citizens and diplomats in Kiev leave the city and not travel to Ukraine. The warning was addressed to representatives of the United States, Great Britain, European Union countries, Norway and Switzerland.

Moscow has urged foreigners not to approach military and administrative infrastructure sites. The Russian ministry has stated that “not all” have heeded the warnings and are knowingly putting their lives in mortal danger. These claims are not accompanied by data on a specific decision of a diplomatic mission to leave Kiev.

Embassies have not announced a move

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Georgy Tykhy, stated that diplomatic missions based in Kiev have not sent messages of intention to move their embassies to another Ukrainian city.

This clarification was made after a publication by the British newspaper “The Guardian“, according to which backup plans for moving foreign missions to Lviv or eastern Poland are being discussed. According to the publication, these options would be activated only if Russia launches direct attacks on embassies.

Thus, the publicly confirmed position of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is that diplomatic missions remain in Kiev. The announcements of backup plans refer to a possible response to new developments in threats, not to a decision to relocate that has already been made.

Sources: UNIAN, Guardian