The FBI has arrested Wanying "Heather" Zhang, 34, at Los Angeles International Airport, who US authorities say acted as an unregistered agent for China. The arrest took place on October 4, shortly before she was due to fly to Shanghai.

Zhang, a real estate agent from Irvine, California, is accused of spying on the son of Taiwanese President Lai Chin-te and his family. According to the federal complaint, she took photos of their home and cars and then passed the information on to alleged Chinese handlers. The allegations are set out in a court document and do not constitute evidence of guilt.

Photos, videos and license plates

US authorities say Zhang and an alleged accomplice traveled to the Seattle area in September 2025. There, they watched the family's home and filmed their arrival. According to the complaint, Zhang sent her alleged contact in China videos, photos and license plates.

Investigators obtained communications via the WeChat app after searching Zhang's iCloud account. In one of the cases described in the document, she confirmed that she had seen the target and provided additional information about herself and her family.

According to the FBI, Zhang was connected to at least two people who investigators say worked for the Chinese government. US Special Agent Kevin Holt has indicated in a court statement that the location and photos of close relatives of a high-ranking Taiwanese official could be used to put pressure on the Taiwanese leadership.

Zhang was detained before the flight to Shanghai

The FBI announced the arrest on the social network “Ex“. “You can't conduct foreign intelligence operations on American soil and just get on a plane to go home“, the bureau said.

FBI Director Kesh Patel added that the United States is no longer a safe place for such operations. He accused Zhang of spying on the family of a foreign leader on US soil for the benefit of China.

Reuters reported that Zhang is expected to appear in federal court in Los Angeles on October 5. There is currently no public information whether she has hired a lawyer. The Chinese Embassy in Washington and the Taiwanese mission in the United States did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. Attorney's Office is yet to file charges against Zhang. Zhang is presumed innocent until a final verdict is reached.

Sources: RBC, Reuters