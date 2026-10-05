Ukraine discusses LNG supplies via German infrastructure

Ukraine and Germany have discussed the possibility of LNG supplies to Ukraine via German infrastructure, as well as the participation of European companies in the use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said, quoted by Reuters. This comes against the backdrop of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Kiev.

The talks were held between the energy ministers of the two countries. The Ukrainian ministry did not provide details on the possible volumes, terms or companies that could participate in the supplies.

Ukraine has previously stated its intention to increase LNG imports and use different routes via European terminals. In February, Ukrainian state company “Naftogaz“ secured its first delivery of American LNG via a terminal in Germany. After regasification, the fuel was to be transported via pipelines through Poland to Ukraine.

Kiev is also working to secure additional routes. In June, Ukraine and Lithuania agreed on long-term supplies of liquefied natural gas via the Klaipeda terminal. At that time, the Ukrainian side offered Lithuanian companies the use of its underground gas storage facilities.

The talks with Germany are taking place at a time when natural gas reserves in Europe remain lower than usual before the start of the winter season. By the end of September, German gas storage facilities were about 57 percent full. However, the German government has indicated that expanded import options via pipelines and LNG terminals reduce immediate supply risks.