Forbes: Russia uses new cruise missile "Dan-T" in the war against Ukraine

Russia has developed a new cruise missile "Dan-T", which is already actively used in combat operations against Ukraine. According to Forbes, the reactive barrage munition is significantly smaller and lighter than traditional cruise missiles, but has a powerful warhead. In addition, its production requires fewer resources, which allows Russia to plan to produce thousands of units, News.bg reports.

„Dan-T“ was presented at the international air show in El Alamein, Egypt. In appearance, the device resembles a small cruise missile with an elongated cylindrical fuselage, swept wings and a standard tail. This distinguishes it from the wide delta wings characteristic of the “Geran“ family.

The published images show that the length of the device exceeds 3 meters, and the wingspan is about 2 meters. Its launch mass is 268 kg, which places it in a significantly smaller and lighter category compared to traditional cruise missiles.

“Dan-T“ uses the Russian MD-120 turbojet engine and is equipped with modernized electronics designed to increase its resistance to electronic warfare (EW) means.

Unlike a number of other Russian barrage munitions, the new device is designed to be launched from aircraft and helicopters. Among the mentioned platforms are the Su-34, Su-57 and Mi-28, and the system can also be integrated with foreign-made aircraft.

The declared operational range of the “Dan-T“ is 450 km, and its maximum speed reaches 500 km/h. Although it is slower and has a shorter range than the new “Geran-5“ model, the device compensates for this with a warhead weighing 130 kg. A significant advantage, according to the publication, is its lower price and the smaller resources required for its production.

The connection with “Dan-M“ and “Banderol“

According to the available information, “Dan-T“ is based on the design of the air target "Dan-M". It is a reactive drone used to train air defense units by simulating the flight paths of enemy aircraft and cruise missiles.

"Dan-M" was developed as a relatively inexpensive system with an already established supply chain that allows for mass production.

Some analysts suggest that "Dan-T" is a modified version or export variant of the S8000 "Banderol" system. According to some experts, the new system could replace the S8000 "Banderol", since the production costs of "Dan-T" are about 35% lower.

Faster drones against Ukrainian air defense

Forbes sees the emergence of the “Dan“ as part of a broader trend in the Russian military industry towards the development and use of faster reactive barrage munitions.

Ukraine is increasingly using cheap interceptor drones against the slower “Geran-2“ devices. This, in turn, is pushing Russia to create systems that can outpace them in speed.

As a result of this trend, reactive systems such as “Geran-3“, “Geran-5“, “Banderol“ and “Dan“ have been introduced. At the same time, Russia continues to use the slower “Geran-2“, as well as other strike drones.

“The variety of speeds, flight profiles and operational ranges complicates the task of Ukrainian air defense, forcing it to counter multiple types of threats simultaneously during a single attack. Low cost is a key advantage“.

According to Forbes, the effectiveness of systems such as “Dan“ will depend largely on Russia's ability to produce them in large quantities.

Recent data indicate that Moscow plans to produce up to 2,000 units by the end of 2026, and in 2027, production will reach 14,000 aircraft.

The publication points out that the use of already proven Russian technical solutions and a domestically produced engine in the design of the “Dan“ could facilitate the achievement of these production goals.

“The implementation of proven Russian technical solutions and a domestically produced engine in the design of the “Dan“ could facilitate the achievement of production goals for these aircraft.

For comparison, the “Geran-3” UAV uses the Chinese Telefly JT80 turbojet engine, which makes its production dependent on continuous supplies of engines from abroad. In addition, the production of the "Dan-T" relies on an established supply chain; the device is significantly cheaper and requires fewer resources than a traditional cruise missile, making mass production a more realistic option," the publication explains.