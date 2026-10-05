Greek police bust criminal gang that committed dozens of car thefts in Athens

A total of eight people have been detained in Athens on suspicion of participating in a criminal gang that committed dozens of car thefts, mostly luxury cars, in the metropolitan region of Attica, Greek state television ERT reported.

The detainees, including the alleged leader of the group, are aged between 18 and 60.

It is estimated that their illegal profit from criminal activity exceeds 350 thousand euros.

According to information from the investigation, the group began its activities in late 2025, and the objects of the thefts were cars and motorcycles of high value. So far, it has been linked to the thefts of 23 vehicles.

The group usually operates at night. Its members broke into vehicles and disabled security systems so they could steal them.

During the checks, authorities seized 13 stolen vehicles with forged identification numbers, as well as license plates and geolocation and radio frequency jamming devices. Three trucks were also confiscated.

The police are also investigating the possible involvement of other individuals in the group.