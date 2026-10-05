Germany risks finding itself in violent conflict with Russia, foreign intelligence chief says

The threat of Russian attacks on German targets remains real and there is a risk that Germany will find itself in violent conflict with Russia, German foreign intelligence chief Martin Jaeger said during a public hearing in the Bundestag, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

"The confrontation with Russia that we are facing has taken on a new, more dangerous dimension", said Jaeger, who heads Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND), when presenting the annual report on the work of the services to lawmakers. "There is a risk that Germany will find itself in violent conflict with Russia – the attempted attack in Leipzig is just one example of this."

During the same meeting, his counterintelligence colleague said that Moscow was ready to carry out subversion and assassinations.

German authorities have repeatedly warned that Russia is waging a hybrid campaign using drones and cyberattacks, and accused Moscow of being behind the attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport in August.

Russia has repeatedly denied intending to attack NATO countries.

"We are not threatening anyone," its President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. "We have no intention of attacking anyone – not in 2029, 2030 or 2050 – but if we become the object of aggression, we will have no choice but to respond."