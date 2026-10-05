Massive security breach! Hackers gain access to personal data of millions of Danes

Denmark has suffered a massive security breach. Hackers have penetrated the national population register and gained access to the personal information of millions of people, "Euronews" reported.

Minister for Digital Affairs Kristina Egelund described the breach as "an extremely serious incident". 8.8 million people were affected.

The national registry was accessed by hacking a Danish company that had the legal right to access it.

The department said that unauthorized persons had illegally gained access to names, addresses and CPR numbers (Danish social security numbers), including those of deceased or emigrants.

Egelund said that work was underway to establish the full scope of the incident.

Denmark has a population of about six million, but the national registry contains information on 11 million, including data on deceased people and people who have emigrated from the country.