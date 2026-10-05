Central London hit by massive power outage

Large parts of central London were left without power on Monday morning following a fault, The Independent reports.

According to UK Power Networks (UKPN), the outage affected around 32 postcodes, including thousands of homes and businesses, with the cause being a fault in an underground power line in the area, which led to the outage.

Photos on social media show that the screens at "London Liverpool Street" station have gone dark, with the outage particularly affecting the "Shorditch" and east London. Work in the offices was disrupted as the Wi-Fi network stopped functioning due to the power outage.

The power outage began at around 10:32 a.m. local time, and power has now been restored to some parts of London.

Source: www.focus-news.net