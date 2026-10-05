"Highly qualified specialists" work at "Rospotrebnadzor" and it is their assessments and official statements that should be taken into account, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said regarding the potential plague case in the Irkutsk region, which caused panic among a number of medical institutions in the region, TASS reports.

We recall that there is a suspected death of a 28-year-old laboratory assistant from pneumonic plague at a research institute in the Russian city of Shelekhov.

"The leading agency with competence in this area is "Rospotrebnadzor". And it is their official statements that should be relied on, without listening to various rumors and speculations," Peskov added.

Health authorities in Siberia have placed about 200 people under quarantine after the death of a laboratory worker who broke a test tube with live bacteria. The president of the neighboring Republic of Buryatia, Alexei Tsydenov, confirmed that the woman probably died of plague, Hurriyet reported.

Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev announced that no symptoms of the disease were observed in those who had been in contact with the patient and that their test results were negative.

"Rospotrebnadzor" is responsible for consumer protection, sanitary and epidemiological surveillance. It develops and approves state sanitary and epidemiological rules and hygiene standards.

Source: www.focus-news.net