The United States is monitoring reports of a case of plague infection in a Russian laboratory, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, quoted by "Agence France-Presse".

However, he specified that this is not "a cause for alarm".

"Obviously, travel between the US and Russia is very limited, but like anything else, if something like this gets out of control, it could spread quickly," Rubio said before leaving for a visit to Iceland.

"So we are monitoring it and watching it closely. I don't think it's a cause for alarm, but it is a cause for attention and just keeping an eye on it. eye. And we are doing exactly that", he emphasized.

We recall that the death of a 28-year-old employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute for Siberia and the Far East prompted enhanced anti-epidemic measures in the Irkutsk region, after initially suspicions arose that the woman may have been infected with plague.

Nearly 200 people who were in contact with her were placed under medical observation.

Source: news.bg