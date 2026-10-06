Six killed, 59 injured in Kharkov shelling

Six people have been killed and 59 injured in Russian shelling of Kharkov with KAB guided aerial bombs. Three children among the injured, 30 of the injured hospitalized. Three of the hospitalized are in extremely serious condition.

„Today, 59 people were injured as a result of the Russian shelling. 35 have explosive injuries, and the rest – with cuts and lacerations, injuries from broken glass, bruises and acute stress reaction“, said the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, warehouses and industrial premises were hit. One of the bombs fell near a multi-storey apartment building, and fires broke out in several places.

The sixth victim was found during rescue and search operations at the site of one of the strikes. Data on the number of victims and the condition of the injured were reported by the Ukrainian authorities after the attack on the city.

Sources: focus-news.net, pravda.com.ua