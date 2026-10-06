Australian soldier dies during training VIDEO

An Australian soldier has died during a training exercise at the Mount Bunday training area, southeast of Darwin. The incident occurred on October 5, the Australian Ministry of Defense confirmed. Five other servicemen were injured in the incident.

“Next of kin have been notified“, the military department said in a statement. The name of the deceased has not been released, and the cause of the incident and the condition of the injured have not been specified.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated

Mount Bunday is a military training ground used by the Australian army and allied forces for live-fire training. Australian authorities have not said whether the incident occurred during a shooting or another part of the exercise.

The Ministry of Defence has asked for the privacy of service members and their families to be respected and said it would provide further details when possible.

This is the second death of an Australian service member during training in 2026. In May, special forces officer Lachlan Muddle died in a mid-air collision during a parachute training exercise near Jervis Bay.

Sources: abc.net.au