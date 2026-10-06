Energy ministers of four countries meet in Belgrade

The energy ministers of Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and North Macedonia will meet in Belgrade for the second quadrilateral forum between the four countries. The talks will take place at the Palace of Serbia, with the start scheduled for 9:00 a.m. local time, or 10:00 a.m. Bulgarian time.

Bulgaria will be represented by Minister Iva Petrova. The forum will also be attended by Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Džedović Handanović, Greek Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou and Minister of Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources of North Macedonia Sanja Božinovska.

The Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy specified that “the meeting will start at 9:00 local time“. After the plenary part, the four ministers are expected to make statements to the media.

Focus on supplies and infrastructure

The main topic of the talks will be the development of regional energy cooperation. The ministers will discuss changes in the European energy market, the diversification of supply routes and sources, as well as strengthening energy connectivity between the countries.

Special attention is expected to be paid to infrastructure projects that can increase the security and flexibility of natural gas and electricity supplies. Among the goals set is limiting dependence on individual routes and closer integration of national energy markets.

The agenda also includes the need to increase production capacities and new investments in renewable energy sources. Participants are expected to discuss specific projects of regional importance and next steps in the field of energy security, infrastructure and energy transition.

Sources: dariknews.bg, tanjug.rs