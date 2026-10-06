Russia's constant strikes on cities and ports have effectively stopped grain exports from Ukraine, cutting off a vital economic artery for Kiev, the Financial Times reported.

A significant number of farmers are now simply unable to sell their crops. Many are forced to sell them at reduced prices to avoid losing them altogether. This reflects a dramatic shift in the dynamics of the war in Ukraine, as the Kremlin's strategy damages not only Ukraine's economy but also global food supplies.

In July, Russia began a new campaign of strikes, closing the Black Sea to shipping, cutting off the main route for Ukrainian exports to markets. This not only cut off Kiev's vital economic artery, but also became part of Russia's campaign to undermine and destroy Ukraine.

Night after night, drones and missiles destroy infrastructure in the Odessa region and Kiev, targeting the power grid in particular, in an attempt to force the two cities to capitulate. This destruction highlights the acute shortage of air defense systems in Ukraine, in particular Patriot missiles.

The authorities in Odessa point out that Ukraine is doing everything possible to unblock the Black Sea corridor, but interruptions in arms supplies from Western allies are the main reason for the closure of the ports.

With grain exports from both Russia and Ukraine practically blocked, the whole world could soon face rising food prices, the publication notes. By 2023, Russia and Ukraine reportedly accounted for a third of the world's wheat exports and 20% of corn.

The combination of Ukrainian attacks on tankers and warships belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" and the Russian offensive against Odessa means that the Black Sea, rather than the Strait of Hormuz, has become the most dangerous theater of war for commercial shipping.

All of this is leading to a catastrophic situation for Ukraine's economy, the publication notes, as only "negligible" some of the harvest could be transported by land to other countries.

Ukraine, which fears Russia plans to bomb power and heating facilities with missiles and drones this winter, is pushing for a ceasefire covering attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping in the Black Sea.

Top wheat importers in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, which rely on the Black Sea region for wheat supplies, are struggling to secure supplies. Global wheat prices are already rising, Reuters reported last month.