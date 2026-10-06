Zelensky: An important task for the US is to convince Russia to turn to diplomacy

Despite the increased Russian attacks on his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that talks to end the war "will soon resume", DPA reported.

"I expect the American side to be able to organize a trilateral meeting as early as October", he said in his evening video address. "The Ukrainian negotiating team is ready. Now this readiness must come from Russia as well," the Ukrainian leader added.

"Diplomacy must become a priority for Russia as well," he added.

"So far, they have focused exclusively on attacks against Ukraine and destabilizing its ties with Europe," Zelensky said.

"An important task for the United States and all of Ukraine's influential partners is to convince Russia to turn to diplomacy, to take concrete steps, instead of resorting to murder," he added.

Since it began its war against Ukraine, Russia has repeatedly signaled its readiness to negotiate under certain conditions, only to later backtrack from this position.

However, Kiev, its Western allies and observers have serious doubts about Moscow's true readiness to engage in negotiations, he pointed out DPA.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated earlier this month that Moscow was ready to start negotiations and conclude them as quickly as possible.

"Of course, under conditions that are acceptable to both the Russian Federation and the Russian people," he added.