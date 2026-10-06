Ukraine attacks Moscow region with 650 drones, Russia says

A total of 650 Ukrainian drones were used tonight to attack the Moscow region. Most of them were shot down or their signals were jammed by Russian air defense forces on the far defense lines. 105 drones were destroyed on the approaches to Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, reported, quoted by TASS.

"In the period from 8:30 p.m. (Bulgarian time) on October 5 to 5:00 a.m. on October 6, 650 drones flew towards the Moscow region. Most of them were destroyed by air defense forces on the far defense lines. "105 drones were destroyed on the approaches to Moscow," Sobyanin wrote on his channel in the Max mobile app.

This is one of the largest drone attacks on the Russian capital in the past two years, TASS notes.