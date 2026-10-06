Man with Russian and German citizenship sentenced in Latvia: provided money and equipment to the Russian army

A man with dual German and Russian citizenship has been sentenced in Latvia to seven years in prison and one year of probation for collecting and providing money and equipment to Russian servicemen, DPA reported, citing local media, BTA reported.

The equipment included night vision devices and telescopes. The verdict is not final and can be appealed. It is based on correspondence, photos and videos found on the man's mobile phone.

The convict denies knowingly supplying military equipment subject to sanctions. He said he was carrying humanitarian aid in his car, including wheelchairs, crutches and diapers.

According to a report by Latvian public television, the man told the court that he had given the night vision devices to hunters.

He crossed the Latvian-Russian border at the "Terekhova" border crossing about 20 times between November 2023 and September 2025 in a car with German license plates. The man was detained by Latvian authorities during one of the trips.