The Flydubai co-pilot who attacked the captain while trying to crash the plane was training in New Zealand

The co-pilot of the “Flydubai“ airline plane (Flydubai), who last week attacked the captain in an alleged attempt to crash the plane, was in New Zealand seven years ago to complete part of his flight training for a British-based company, New Zealand authorities confirmed today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

Police said the man was in New Zealand between November 2018 and May 2019 on a six-month student visa.

“Immigration records show he arrived in New Zealand on November 30, 2018, and left the country on May 23, 2019,“, New Zealand Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Johnson said in a written statement to Reuters.

“Police can confirm that the co-pilot was in New Zealand to complete part of his flight training for a British-based company, "which no longer operates in New Zealand," Johnson added. Authorities are reviewing documents and conducting checks related to his stay in the country.

The co-pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073, traveling from Dubai to Israel, attacked the captain with an axe from the emergency equipment, the United Arab Emirates' attorney general said. He described the incident as a "terrorist attack."

The co-pilot is an Omani national named Hammam al-Hamami, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Israeli officials did not give his name but confirmed he was from Oman. UAE and Flydubai authorities did not publicly reveal his identity.

Reuters said it was unable to reach Al Hammami, who is being held in the UAE, for comment. Meanwhile, Australia's Inter-Agency Counter-Terrorism Unit is also investigating the man's links to Sydney.