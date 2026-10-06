Russia says it hit cargo ship, Black Sea ports

Russian forces have carried out overnight strikes on targets in Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, as quoted by Reuters.

The ministry said Russian forces hit a cargo ship in the port of Chernomorsk, which was used to supply Ukrainian forces, a missile and artillery weapons depot in the village of Ilyichanka, and port infrastructure in the port of Izmail, used to unload and store military cargo.

The Defense Ministry also said Russia also hit data centers in several major Ukrainian cities overnight, the Russian news agency RIA reported.

At least one person was killed and another was wounded in a Russian drone attack on a Turkish-owned merchant ship in the Black Sea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced yesterday, quoted by Reuters.

"A terrible strike by two Russian drones against a merchant ship in neutral waters carrying corn owned by Turkey. There were citizens of Azerbaijan and India on board," he wrote in Ex. "At the moment, unfortunately, we know that the captain of the ship has died. The fate of another person is still being clarified. Eleven crew members were rescued, one of them is injured," Zelensky said.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine has repeatedly proposed specific measures to de-escalate and ensure security in the Black Sea, adding that there have also been corresponding proposals from third countries, Ukrinform notes.