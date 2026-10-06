Climate change could change global security and trigger new migration waves. This was warned by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful, quoted by DPA. According to him, climate impacts could exacerbate hunger and instability in vulnerable countries and create conditions for the spread of extremism and terrorism, BTA reports.

At the start of a conference in Berlin dedicated to the link between climate and security, the conservative politician said that climate change is exacerbating hardship and hunger, especially in unstable countries. According to him, this could become a breeding ground for the spread of extremism and terrorism or lead to new waves of migration.

Vadeful also drew attention to the current climate phenomenon “Super El Niño“, which according to him threatens the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people. He also recalled the global increase in grain prices, pointing out that Russia is attacking ships carrying grain in the Black Sea and interrupting supplies to people around the world who are particularly dependent on imports.

According to the German Foreign Minister, well-designed measures to combat climate change can simultaneously strengthen security by making countries more resilient to crises.

Vadeful gave the example of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. If Russia deliberately attacks it again at the end of the year, decentralized renewable energy sources could prove vital, he noted. He said such systems would be harder to destroy and would not depend on fossil fuel imports.

“Investments in combating climate change are also investments in our security“, said Vaddeful.

The Berlin conference is attended by about 250 representatives from around the world working in the field of climate, peace and security. Among them are representatives of particularly affected countries, the United Nations, the European Union and other international organizations, as well as scientists and representatives of civil society.

“El Niño“ is a natural climate phenomenon that occurs every few years and increases the likelihood of extreme weather events.