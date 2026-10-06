Former head of German foreign intelligence arrested on suspicion of espionage and treason

The former head of German foreign intelligence, August Hanning, has been detained on suspicion of espionage, treason and obtaining classified information for the benefit of a foreign state, the “Bild“ newspaper reported today, citing the German federal prosecutor's office, Reuters and the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

Hanning was head of the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) from December 1998 to November 2005. According to the publication, the prosecutor's office claims that Hanning bought secret information from a former foreign intelligence officer and intended to sell it as part of his consulting work.

The FIS and the German federal prosecutor's office have not yet responded to Reuters requests for comment. The investigation was launched after evidence emerged of an alleged leak of intelligence reports intended for the chancellery, Bild reported.

Hanning was arrested in Bad Tölz-Wolfratshausen in southern Germany. His former aide, identified only as Manfred D., was also arrested. The prosecutor's office did not reveal which country the two are suspected of spying for.

The current head of Germany's foreign intelligence service said a few days ago that there is a risk that Germany could find itself in a violent conflict with Russia.

The threat of Russian attacks on German targets remains real and there is a risk that Germany could find itself in a violent conflict with Russia, said Martin Jaeger, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, during a public hearing in the Bundestag, quoted by Reuters.

"The confrontation with Russia that we are facing has taken on a new, more dangerous dimension," said Jaeger, who heads Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND), when presenting the agency's annual report to lawmakers. "There is a risk that Germany could find itself in a violent conflict with Russia – the attempted attack in Leipzig is just one example of this."

During the same meeting, his counterintelligence colleague said that Moscow was ready to carry out subversion and assassinations. German authorities have repeatedly warned that Russia is waging a hybrid campaign using drones and cyberattacks, and have accused Moscow of being behind the attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport in August. Russia has repeatedly denied intending to attack NATO countries.