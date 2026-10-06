The leader of the right-wing party “Alliance for the Unification of Romanians“ (AUR) Gheorghe Simion called for the removal of Romanian President Nikusor Dan from office. He announced that he would provide the deputies of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) with a list of signatures to collect, BTA reports.

“Nikusor Dan must be removed. Today I am providing the list of signatures to all deputies of the SDP. Write to them too, urging them to sign so that we can unblock the country“, Simion wrote on his official “Facebook“ profile.

His call came just a few hours after it became clear that the AUR would not support a government with Prime Minister Luca Niculescu - a candidacy proposed on Monday by President Nicos Dan.

“Luca Niculescu is another puppet. Zero votes from the AUR. Freedom for Calin Georgescu“, said George Simion.

This is not the first time that the AUR has demanded the removal of President Nicos Dan. The party began a procedure for the removal of the head of state back in the summer of this year.

So far, however, the AUR initiative has faced insufficient support from the other major political forces in the Romanian parliament. They also seek to avoid a complete institutional blockade in the country.