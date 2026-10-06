Peter Magyar after the attack in the Black Sea: Hungary assures Bulgaria of its full solidarity

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Peter Magyar, assured Bulgaria of Hungary's full solidarity regarding the attack in the Black Sea, the Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

"At dawn, two merchant ships were hit in a drone attack in Bulgarian territorial waters of the Black Sea. Hungary assures Bulgaria of its full solidarity", said Peter Magyar on social networks.

According to reports in local media, one ship sank and another was damaged as a result of a drone attack in the Black Sea, off the coast of Bulgaria. The information indicates that merchant ships were involved in the incident. It is not yet known whether there were any casualties. Rescue operations are underway, MTI notes.