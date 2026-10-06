Donald Trump: Plague in Siberia! We will help Russia, it is a serious disease

US President Donald Trump said that the United States will help Russia after a laboratory employee at a plague research institute in Siberia died, sparking speculation and fear.

According to him, the situation is "a big problem for Russia. It is a serious disease."

He said that the US will do everything possible to help Russia. Trump has said that he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin a person with whom he can work, despite the tension surrounding Russia's war against Ukraine.

"We will help, Trump said. We are always ready to help anyone who has such a problem."

The United States is monitoring reports of a case of plague infection in a Russian laboratory. This was stated earlier by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

However, he specified that this is not "a cause for alarm".

"Obviously, travel between the United States and Russia is very limited, but like anything else, if something like this gets out of control, it can spread quickly," Rubio said before leaving for a visit to Iceland. So we are monitoring it and watching it closely. I don't think this is a cause for alarm, but it is a cause for attention and just keeping an eye on it. And we are doing exactly that," he emphasized.

We recall that the death of a 28-year-old employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute for Siberia and the Far East triggered enhanced anti-epidemic measures in the Irkutsk region, after initially suspicions arose that the woman may have been infected with the plague.

Nearly 200 people who had been in contact with her were placed under medical observation.

Source: news.bg