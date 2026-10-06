The Voice of the People! Three-quarters of Ukrainians Allow Negotiations with Moscow to End the War

A survey by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), conducted in September, shows that 75% of Ukrainians consider it acceptable to hold negotiations with Russia at this stage in order to end the war. At the same time, sociologists emphasize that this does not mean support for making concessions to Russia, writes "Ukrainskaya Pravda".

The respondents were asked the question: "Do you consider it acceptable or not to hold negotiations with Russia at this stage in order to end the war?"

75% of respondents answered that they consider such negotiations acceptable, while 21% held the opposite opinion. Another 4% cannot judge.

It is noted that the distribution of responses remained practically unchanged compared to February 2025. Then 74% of Ukrainians considered the negotiations acceptable, 19% - unacceptable, and 7% were hesitant.

Thus, the share of those who consider the negotiations acceptable has changed by 1 percentage point, and the share of those who do not approve of them - by 2 points. The share of hesitant respondents has decreased by 3 points. KMIS defines the results of the two surveys as practically identical.

Sociologists explicitly emphasize that the question referred only to the very fact of conducting negotiations, and not to possible concessions to Russia.

A quote from KMIS: "It is incorrect to interpret this question as an indicator of support for concessions to Russia."

Commenting on the results of the survey, the agency's executive director Anton Grushetsky notes that Ukrainians retain their resilience, while at the same time being open to difficult compromises to achieve an acceptable peace.

According to him, such compromises should not turn into unilateral concessions or resemble a capitulation on the part of Ukraine. Grushetsky stated: "Despite the intensification of Russian terror against the civilian population - and the fact that the reaction of our Western partners has not always been decisive enough or backed up by concrete actions - Ukrainians are ready to continue to bear the brunt of the war until an acceptable peace is achieved".

Source: news.bg